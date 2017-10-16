USA Today Sports

Super 25 Football Top Performers: Week 9

Super 25 Football Top Performers: Week 9

Super 25

Super 25 Football Top Performers: Week 9

GridironCircuit.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports

With Week 9 in the books, check out the top performers from Super 25 teams.

TEAM POS. PLAYER STATS RESULT OPPONENT
No. 1 Mater Dei (CA) WR Amon-Ra St. Brown 8 REC, 201 YDS, 2 TDS Win St. John Bosco
No. 1 Mater Dei (CA) QB J.T. Daniels 17-23, 321 YDS, 2 TDs; 111 RUSH YDS win St. John Bosco
No. 1 Mater Dei (CA) ILB Solomon Tuliaupupu 2.5 SCKS win St. John Bosco
No. 1 Mater Dei (CA) DT Nathan Logoleo 1.5 SCKS win St. John Bosco
No. 3 Allen (TX) WR Carson Shleker 90 YD TD REC win Plano
No. 3 Allen (TX) WR Theo Wease 2 REC, 92 YDS, TD win Plano
No. 3 Allen (TX) RB Brock Sturges 82 YDS, RUSH TD win Plano
No. 3 Allen (TX) QB Grant Tisdale 8-11, 251 YDS, 3 TDs win Plano
No. 4 American Heritage (FL) RB Tyler Jones 10 RUSH, 120 YDS, TD win Gibbon
No. 4 American Heritage (FL) QB Cam Smith 7-15, 98 TOT YDS win Gibbons
No. 4 American Heritage (FL) ATH Miles Jones 95 YD KO RET win Gibbons
No. 4 American Heritage (FL) RB Jordan Johnson 10 RUSH, 28 YDS, TD win Gibbons
No. 5 South Pointe (SC) QB Derion Kendrick 11-16, 167 TOT YDS, 2 TDs win Lancaster
No. 5 South Pointe (SC) DB/ATH Steven Gilmore Jr 2 REC, 40 YDS, TD win Lancaster
No. 5 South Pointe (SC) RB Joe Ervin 8 RUSH, 54 YDS, TD win Lancaster
No. 5 South Pointe (SC) WR Ty Good RUSH TD win Lancaster
No. 5 South Pointe (SC) RB Marice Whitlock 5 RUSH, 147 YDS, TD win Lancaster
No. 5 South Pointe (SC) LB/WR BJ Davis Jr 12 TKL win Lancaster
No. 5 South Pointe (SC) WR Keith Currence 54 YDS, TD win Lancaster
No. 7 St. Joseph’s Prep LB Nik Bikah INT RET TD win Father Judge
No. 7 St. Joseph’s Prep DB Michael Alexander INT RET TD win Father Judge
No. 9 Centennial (CA) QB Tanner McKee 20-30, 362 TOT YDS, 4 TOT TDs win Santiago
No. 9 Centennial (CA) RB Thomas Kinslow 11 RUSH, 53 YDS, TD win Santiago
No. 9 Centennial (CA) RB Octavio Cortes 6 RUSH, 40 YDS, 3 TDs win Santiago
No. 9 Centennial (CA) ATH Chris Venable 5 REC, 97 YDS, 2 TDs win Santago
No. 9 Centennial (CA) WR Gary Bryant 8 REC, 120 YDS, TD win Santiago
No. 10 Trinity (KY) WR Nick Strothman 2 REC TDs win Seneca
No. 10 Trinity (KY) WR Liam Gray 2 REC TDs win Seneca
No. 10 Trinity (KY) RB Luke McGuire 2 RUSH TDs win Seneca
No. 10 Trinity (KY) QB Nick Bohn 10-12, 164 YDS, 4 TDs win Seneca
No. 11 Bishop Gorman (NV) QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson 9-11, 247 YDS, 3 TDs win Desert Oasis
No. 11 Bishop Gorman (NV) TE Brevin Jordan 5 REC, 127 YDS, TD win Desert Oasis
No. 11 Bishop Gorman (NV) WR Jalen Nailor REC TD win Desrt Oasis
No. 11 Bishop Gorman (NV) RB Amod Cianelli 4 CAR, 17 YDS, 2 TDs win Desert Oasis
No. 11 Bishop Gorman (NV) DB Kyu Kelly INT win Desert Oasis
No. 11 Bishop Gorman (NV) DE Adam Plant 5 TCK, 2 SCKS win Desert Oasis
No. 11 Bishop Gorman (NV) RB Ikaika Ragsdale 6 CAR, 49 YDS, TD; REC TD win Desert Oasis
No. 11 Bishop Gorman (NV) SS JoJuan Claiborne INT win Desert Oasis
No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) QB Derek Wingo RUSH TD, PASS TD win Fort Lauderdale
No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) DE/LB Nik Bonitto BLK FG RET TD win Fort Lauderdale
No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) RB Daniel Carter 3 RUSH TDs, REC TD win Fort Lauderdale
No. 14 Ben Davis (IN) QB Reese Taylor 9-12, 147 YDS, 2 TDs win North Central
No. 14 Ben Davis (IN) RB Johnny Adams 7 RUSH, 100 YDS, TD win North Central
No. 14 Ben Davis (IN) RB Joey Person 7 RUSH, 48 YDS, 2 TDs win North Central
No. 14 Ben Davis (IN) WR KeSean Tunstill 2 REC, 53 YDS win North Central
No. 14 Ben Davis (IN) RB Delbert Mimms III 2 RUSH, 73 YDS, TD win North Central
No. 14 Ben Davis (IN) WR Broc Thompson 4 REC, 75 YDS, 2 TDs win North Central
No. 15 St. John Bosco (CA) RB George Holani 14 RUSH, 81 YDS vs Mater Dei
No. 15 St. John Bosco (CA) QB D.J. Uiagalelei 12-22, 257 YDS, 2 TDs vs Mater Dei
No. 15 St. John Bosco (CA) WR Josh Delgado 3 REC, 105 YDS, TD vs Mater Dei
No. 15 St. John Bosco (CA) ATH Keith Savage 1 RUSH, 34 YDS, TD vs Mater Dei
No. 16 Bingham (UT) WR Brayden Cosper REC TD win American Fork
No. 16 Bingham (UT) QB Ryan Wood 2 PASS TDs win American Fork
No. 16 Bingham (UT) RB Braedon Wissler 2 RUSH TDs win American Fork
No. 16 Bingham (UT) RB Amoni Kaili 2 RUSH TDs win American Fork
No. 16 Bingham (UT) WR/DB Dax Milne REC TD win American Fork
No. 17 SFA (MD) RB Joachim Bangda 2 RUSH TDs win Gilman
No. 18 Judson (TX) WR Kishaun Fisher 3 REC, 57 YDS, 2 TDs win EC
No. 18 Judson (TX) WR Michael Wright 3 RUSH, 43 YDS, win EC
No. 18 Judson (TX) WR Jay Miller RUSH TD, REC TD win EC
No. 18 Judson (TX) ATH/QB Sincere McCormick 7-11, 249 TOT YDS, 4 TOT TDs win EC
No. 18 Judson (TX) RB De’Anthony Lewis 5 RUSH, 58 YDS, TD win EC
No. 19 De La Salle (CA) RB Kairee Robinson 12 RUSH, 151 YDS, 2 TDs, PUNT RET TD win Foothill
No. 20 St. John’s (DC) ATH Ronald Cook RUSH TD; PUNT RET TD win Bishop McNamara
No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville (AL) QB Paul Tyson 22-32, 288 YDS, 3 TDs win Sparkman
No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville (AL) RB Antonio Reed 9 RUSH, 47 YDS win Sparkman
No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville (AL) RB Cameron Bledsoe 9 RUSH, 60 YDS, TD win Sparkman
No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville (AL) WR Logan Pitts 6 REC, 111 YDS, TD win Sparkman
No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville (AL) ATH Lee Reagan REC TD win Sparkman
No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville (AL) RB Elliott McElwain 225 TOT YDS, REC TD win Sparkman
No. 22 St. Edward (OH) WR Jalen Staples 7 REC, 82 YDS, 3 TDs win Canada Prep
No. 22 St. Edward (OH) QB Garrett Dzuro 2 PASS TDs win Canada Prep
No. 23 Pearl (MS) QB Jake Smithhart 2 PASS TDs win George County
No. 23 Pearl (MS) WR/DB Johnquarise Patterson 3 TOT TDs win George County
No. 23 Pearl (MS) WR Dylan Kelly 2 TDs win George County
No. 24 St. Xavier (OH) RB Matthew Fox 2 TD REC win Football North
No. 25 Wake Forest (NC) QB Chris James 6-7, 154 YDS, 2 TDs win Corinth
No. 25 Wake Forest (NC) RB Marquis Dunn 3 RUSH, 47 YDS, TD win Corinth
No. 25 Wake Forest (NC) WR/S John Jiles 2 REC, 84 YDS, 2 TDs win Corinth
No. 25 Wake Forest (NC) RB Devon Lawrence 4 RUSH, 62 YDS, 2 TDs win Corinth

 

, , , Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home