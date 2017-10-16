Super 25 Football Top Performers: Week 9

GridironCircuit.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports
With Week 9 in the books, check out the top performers from Super 25 teams.
|TEAM
|POS.
|PLAYER
|STATS
|RESULT
|OPPONENT
|No. 1 Mater Dei (CA)
|WR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|8 REC, 201 YDS, 2 TDS
|Win
|St. John Bosco
|No. 1 Mater Dei (CA)
|QB
|J.T. Daniels
|17-23, 321 YDS, 2 TDs; 111 RUSH YDS
|win
|St. John Bosco
|No. 1 Mater Dei (CA)
|ILB
|Solomon Tuliaupupu
|2.5 SCKS
|win
|St. John Bosco
|No. 1 Mater Dei (CA)
|DT
|Nathan Logoleo
|1.5 SCKS
|win
|St. John Bosco
|No. 3 Allen (TX)
|WR
|Carson Shleker
|90 YD TD REC
|win
|Plano
|No. 3 Allen (TX)
|WR
|Theo Wease
|2 REC, 92 YDS, TD
|win
|Plano
|No. 3 Allen (TX)
|RB
|Brock Sturges
|82 YDS, RUSH TD
|win
|Plano
|No. 3 Allen (TX)
|QB
|Grant Tisdale
|8-11, 251 YDS, 3 TDs
|win
|Plano
|No. 4 American Heritage (FL)
|RB
|Tyler Jones
|10 RUSH, 120 YDS, TD
|win
|Gibbon
|No. 4 American Heritage (FL)
|QB
|Cam Smith
|7-15, 98 TOT YDS
|win
|Gibbons
|No. 4 American Heritage (FL)
|ATH
|Miles Jones
|95 YD KO RET
|win
|Gibbons
|No. 4 American Heritage (FL)
|RB
|Jordan Johnson
|10 RUSH, 28 YDS, TD
|win
|Gibbons
|No. 5 South Pointe (SC)
|QB
|Derion Kendrick
|11-16, 167 TOT YDS, 2 TDs
|win
|Lancaster
|No. 5 South Pointe (SC)
|DB/ATH
|Steven Gilmore Jr
|2 REC, 40 YDS, TD
|win
|Lancaster
|No. 5 South Pointe (SC)
|RB
|Joe Ervin
|8 RUSH, 54 YDS, TD
|win
|Lancaster
|No. 5 South Pointe (SC)
|WR
|Ty Good
|RUSH TD
|win
|Lancaster
|No. 5 South Pointe (SC)
|RB
|Marice Whitlock
|5 RUSH, 147 YDS, TD
|win
|Lancaster
|No. 5 South Pointe (SC)
|LB/WR
|BJ Davis Jr
|12 TKL
|win
|Lancaster
|No. 5 South Pointe (SC)
|WR
|Keith Currence
|54 YDS, TD
|win
|Lancaster
|No. 7 St. Joseph’s Prep
|LB
|Nik Bikah
|INT RET TD
|win
|Father Judge
|No. 7 St. Joseph’s Prep
|DB
|Michael Alexander
|INT RET TD
|win
|Father Judge
|No. 9 Centennial (CA)
|QB
|Tanner McKee
|20-30, 362 TOT YDS, 4 TOT TDs
|win
|Santiago
|No. 9 Centennial (CA)
|RB
|Thomas Kinslow
|11 RUSH, 53 YDS, TD
|win
|Santiago
|No. 9 Centennial (CA)
|RB
|Octavio Cortes
|6 RUSH, 40 YDS, 3 TDs
|win
|Santiago
|No. 9 Centennial (CA)
|ATH
|Chris Venable
|5 REC, 97 YDS, 2 TDs
|win
|Santago
|No. 9 Centennial (CA)
|WR
|Gary Bryant
|8 REC, 120 YDS, TD
|win
|Santiago
|No. 10 Trinity (KY)
|WR
|Nick Strothman
|2 REC TDs
|win
|Seneca
|No. 10 Trinity (KY)
|WR
|Liam Gray
|2 REC TDs
|win
|Seneca
|No. 10 Trinity (KY)
|RB
|Luke McGuire
|2 RUSH TDs
|win
|Seneca
|No. 10 Trinity (KY)
|QB
|Nick Bohn
|10-12, 164 YDS, 4 TDs
|win
|Seneca
|No. 11 Bishop Gorman (NV)
|QB
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|9-11, 247 YDS, 3 TDs
|win
|Desert Oasis
|No. 11 Bishop Gorman (NV)
|TE
|Brevin Jordan
|5 REC, 127 YDS, TD
|win
|Desert Oasis
|No. 11 Bishop Gorman (NV)
|WR
|Jalen Nailor
|REC TD
|win
|Desrt Oasis
|No. 11 Bishop Gorman (NV)
|RB
|Amod Cianelli
|4 CAR, 17 YDS, 2 TDs
|win
|Desert Oasis
|No. 11 Bishop Gorman (NV)
|DB
|Kyu Kelly
|INT
|win
|Desert Oasis
|No. 11 Bishop Gorman (NV)
|DE
|Adam Plant
|5 TCK, 2 SCKS
|win
|Desert Oasis
|No. 11 Bishop Gorman (NV)
|RB
|Ikaika Ragsdale
|6 CAR, 49 YDS, TD; REC TD
|win
|Desert Oasis
|No. 11 Bishop Gorman (NV)
|SS
|JoJuan Claiborne
|INT
|win
|Desert Oasis
|No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)
|QB
|Derek Wingo
|RUSH TD, PASS TD
|win
|Fort Lauderdale
|No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)
|DE/LB
|Nik Bonitto
|BLK FG RET TD
|win
|Fort Lauderdale
|No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)
|RB
|Daniel Carter
|3 RUSH TDs, REC TD
|win
|Fort Lauderdale
|No. 14 Ben Davis (IN)
|QB
|Reese Taylor
|9-12, 147 YDS, 2 TDs
|win
|North Central
|No. 14 Ben Davis (IN)
|RB
|Johnny Adams
|7 RUSH, 100 YDS, TD
|win
|North Central
|No. 14 Ben Davis (IN)
|RB
|Joey Person
|7 RUSH, 48 YDS, 2 TDs
|win
|North Central
|No. 14 Ben Davis (IN)
|WR
|KeSean Tunstill
|2 REC, 53 YDS
|win
|North Central
|No. 14 Ben Davis (IN)
|RB
|Delbert Mimms III
|2 RUSH, 73 YDS, TD
|win
|North Central
|No. 14 Ben Davis (IN)
|WR
|Broc Thompson
|4 REC, 75 YDS, 2 TDs
|win
|North Central
|No. 15 St. John Bosco (CA)
|RB
|George Holani
|14 RUSH, 81 YDS
|vs
|Mater Dei
|No. 15 St. John Bosco (CA)
|QB
|D.J. Uiagalelei
|12-22, 257 YDS, 2 TDs
|vs
|Mater Dei
|No. 15 St. John Bosco (CA)
|WR
|Josh Delgado
|3 REC, 105 YDS, TD
|vs
|Mater Dei
|No. 15 St. John Bosco (CA)
|ATH
|Keith Savage
|1 RUSH, 34 YDS, TD
|vs
|Mater Dei
|No. 16 Bingham (UT)
|WR
|Brayden Cosper
|REC TD
|win
|American Fork
|No. 16 Bingham (UT)
|QB
|Ryan Wood
|2 PASS TDs
|win
|American Fork
|No. 16 Bingham (UT)
|RB
|Braedon Wissler
|2 RUSH TDs
|win
|American Fork
|No. 16 Bingham (UT)
|RB
|Amoni Kaili
|2 RUSH TDs
|win
|American Fork
|No. 16 Bingham (UT)
|WR/DB
|Dax Milne
|REC TD
|win
|American Fork
|No. 17 SFA (MD)
|RB
|Joachim Bangda
|2 RUSH TDs
|win
|Gilman
|No. 18 Judson (TX)
|WR
|Kishaun Fisher
|3 REC, 57 YDS, 2 TDs
|win
|EC
|No. 18 Judson (TX)
|WR
|Michael Wright
|3 RUSH, 43 YDS,
|win
|EC
|No. 18 Judson (TX)
|WR
|Jay Miller
|RUSH TD, REC TD
|win
|EC
|No. 18 Judson (TX)
|ATH/QB
|Sincere McCormick
|7-11, 249 TOT YDS, 4 TOT TDs
|win
|EC
|No. 18 Judson (TX)
|RB
|De’Anthony Lewis
|5 RUSH, 58 YDS, TD
|win
|EC
|No. 19 De La Salle (CA)
|RB
|Kairee Robinson
|12 RUSH, 151 YDS, 2 TDs, PUNT RET TD
|win
|Foothill
|No. 20 St. John’s (DC)
|ATH
|Ronald Cook
|RUSH TD; PUNT RET TD
|win
|Bishop McNamara
|No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville (AL)
|QB
|Paul Tyson
|22-32, 288 YDS, 3 TDs
|win
|Sparkman
|No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville (AL)
|RB
|Antonio Reed
|9 RUSH, 47 YDS
|win
|Sparkman
|No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville (AL)
|RB
|Cameron Bledsoe
|9 RUSH, 60 YDS, TD
|win
|Sparkman
|No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville (AL)
|WR
|Logan Pitts
|6 REC, 111 YDS, TD
|win
|Sparkman
|No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville (AL)
|ATH
|Lee Reagan
|REC TD
|win
|Sparkman
|No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville (AL)
|RB
|Elliott McElwain
|225 TOT YDS, REC TD
|win
|Sparkman
|No. 22 St. Edward (OH)
|WR
|Jalen Staples
|7 REC, 82 YDS, 3 TDs
|win
|Canada Prep
|No. 22 St. Edward (OH)
|QB
|Garrett Dzuro
|2 PASS TDs
|win
|Canada Prep
|No. 23 Pearl (MS)
|QB
|Jake Smithhart
|2 PASS TDs
|win
|George County
|No. 23 Pearl (MS)
|WR/DB
|Johnquarise Patterson
|3 TOT TDs
|win
|George County
|No. 23 Pearl (MS)
|WR
|Dylan Kelly
|2 TDs
|win
|George County
|No. 24 St. Xavier (OH)
|RB
|Matthew Fox
|2 TD REC
|win
|Football North
|No. 25 Wake Forest (NC)
|QB
|Chris James
|6-7, 154 YDS, 2 TDs
|win
|Corinth
|No. 25 Wake Forest (NC)
|RB
|Marquis Dunn
|3 RUSH, 47 YDS, TD
|win
|Corinth
|No. 25 Wake Forest (NC)
|WR/S
|John Jiles
|2 REC, 84 YDS, 2 TDs
|win
|Corinth
|No. 25 Wake Forest (NC)
|RB
|Devon Lawrence
|4 RUSH, 62 YDS, 2 TDs
|win
|Corinth