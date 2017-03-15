Super 25 Preseason Baseball: Five more teams to watch

SUPER 25: See all the teams here

Cherokee Trail

Location: Aurora, Colo.

2016 record: 22-5

Final 206 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Cougars won the 5A state title and have a solid returning nucleus.

Key returnees include: senior INF Nick Perez (.447, 22 RBI); senior OF Eric Cox (.394, 25 RBI); senior C Michael Morris (.329 20 RBI); and senior LHP Conner Nantkes (.449, 22 RBI, 7-2, 1.62 ERA), who has signed with Washington State.

The Cougars also expect big things from RHP Isaac Hayen, C Kody Kellogg, INF Jake Barber, C Logan Mayrose, INF Colton Chase and OF Nick Gonzales.

Columbus

Location: Miami

2016 record: 27-6

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Explorers were the 9A state runner-ups and are off to a fast start this season.

Senior INF Mike Fernandez, RHP-INF, who has signed with Virginia Tech, senior INF-RHP Christian Rodriguez (1.68 ERA, .341, 10 doubles) who has signed with Wake Forest; junior RHP-INF Chris Bohrer and senior C Danny Martin are some of the top returning players.

Junior INF E.J. Doskow and senior RHP Danny San Pedro (0.00 ERA) have committed to Stetson and junior RHP Chris Mederos is another key returnee.

Lutheran

Location: Orange, Calif.

2016 record: 22-9

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Lancers made it to the CIF Southern Section Div. I quarterfinals and have nine starters back, including several future Division I players.

Senior OF Garrett Mitchell (.312, 11 SB) signed with UCLA, senior INF Tristan Hanoian (.351, 11 runs) is headed to TCU and senior INF Zach Lew (.250, 12 RBI) has committed to Cal State Fullerton. Senior RHP-INF Brenden Avventino (1.11 ERA, .313) is headed to UC Riverside.

Other key returnees include: sophomore OF-INF Jasiah Dixon (.313, three homers, 14 SB); sophomore C Caleb Ricketts (.298), senior INF-RHP Zach Bualacchi (.239) and senior LHP-INF Jason Farese (2-1, 1.89).

Arlington

Location: Arlington, Tenn.

2016 record: 33-9

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Tigers have plenty of talent returning from a state runner-up team.

Junior INF Tate Kolwyck (.336, 27 RBI), who has committed to Vanderbilt, senior RHP-INF-OF Tyler Gentry (.341, 33 RBI), who has signed with Alabama, and junior C-INF Hunter Goodman (.485, 47 RBI), who has committed to Memphis, are the top returnees.

The pitching staff is deep with senior RHP Ryan Taylor (3.96 ERA), junior LHP Dalton Fowler (4.80 ERA), senior RHP-INF Drew Meadors (3.9 ERA) and junior RHP Justin Ogle (1.67 ERA).

Coppell

Location: Coppell, Texas

2016 record: 33-4

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Cowboys have plenty of experienced leadership.

Senior LHP John Kodros (8-0, 1.27 ERA) is an LSU signee; OF Cody Masters (.398, six homers, 28 RBI) has signed with Texas Tech and SS Jacob Nesbitt (.286, 21 RBI) has signed with Arkansas.

Other key returnees: INF Austin Gross (.271, 25 RBI) and INF-OF-RHP Trey Becerra (.280, 17 RBI), both of whom have signed with Navarro College and C-INF Holden Rupley (.288), who is headed to Cowley College.

Coppell also has some promising newcomers. Junior RHP-OF-INF Rye Gunter has committed to LSU and speedy OF-INF Mason Holt has committed to Navarro.