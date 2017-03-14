Super 25 Preseason Baseball: Meet Nos. 16-20

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the Super 25 Preseason Baseball Teams over the next three days. Here are teams ranked Nos. 16-20. Teams ranked Nos. 21-25 can be seen here. Teams ranked 11-15 will be revealed later Tuesday with the top 10 on Wednesday.

16. J.L. Mann

Location: Greenville, S.C.

2016 record: 24-9

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Patriots were the 4A state runner-up the past two seasons and could break through with a lineup of Division I commits.

Junior OF Matthew Lumsden (.309, 21 RBI) has committed to Clemson. Senior INF Blake Jeter (.277, 11 RBI) and senior LHP Jack Stamler (10-1, 0.85 ERA, 92 strikeouts in 82 innings) have committed to South Carolina.

Other key returnees: senior C-OF Ryan Watson, who has committed to Winthrop; senior RHP Wilson Cannon (6-2, 2.72 ERA, 42 strikeouts in 64 innings); and sophomore RHP Jon Merck (4-3, 2.65 ERA).

Sophomore C Tomas Frick is already showing promise.

17. Merritt Island

Location: Merritt Island (Fla.)

2016 record: 20-8

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Mustangs are led by INF Brady McConnell (.490 with 42 runs, 32 RBI, 15 stolen bases and three homers), a preseason ALL-USA player who has signed with Florida.

Junior C-RHP Mason Denaburg has plenty of power and is also a Florida commit. Other key pitchers include: junior RHP Collin Taulbee; junior LHP Chase Victor; junior INF Richardo Diaz; and senior INF Conner Allen, who has committed to Miami.

18. Owasso

Location: Owasso, Okla.

2016 record: 29-7

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Rams didn’t get to add to their 13 state titles last season, but have the cast to return to prominence and started this season with five consecutive wins.

They are solid up the middle with senior RHP Braydon Lloyd (6-1, 2.18 ERA), talented freshman RHP Nate Wohlgemuth, senior C Jake Enzbrenner (.282, 22 RBI), sophomore SS Connor Beichler (.348, 24 runs), junior 2B Caleb Denny and senior CF Athanie Leeviraphan.

19. Brother Rice

Location: Chicago

2016 record: 35-4

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Crusaders won 30 consecutive games last season and the Catholic League title and have the talent to win the state 4A title this season.

The top returning pitcher is senior RHP-INF Ryan Kutt (10-0 with an 0.88 ERA 89 strikeouts in 71.3 innings, .403, nine homers and 50 RBI), who is headed to Illinois. RHP-3B Jack Guzek (6-1, 1.27 ERA, .381, 39 RBI) is headed to Indiana State, as is senior RHP-INF Jake Ridgway; INF Ryan King (.398, 31 runs) signed with Michigan State, junior INF Sam Jones (.282) has committed to Indiana; senior C Andy Lopez (.326, 17 RBI) is headed to St. Joseph’s. OF Brett Bagus (.305, 18 RBI) is another key returnee.

Top newcomers include: junior RHP Joey Payton, sophomore OF Mike Bolton, and sophomore OF Kendall Pettis.

20. West Orange

Location: Winter Garden, Fla.

2016 record: 27-3

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Warriors made it to the state 9A semifinals and return 10 players, led by junior LHP-INF-OF Doug Nikhazy (5-0, 0.90 ERA, .298), who has committed to Mississippi, senior INF Chris Seise (.351, 25 runs, 24 RBI, 10 stolen bases), who is a Central Florida commit and RHP-INF-OF Cole Beavin (72 strikeouts in 49.2 innings, 1.55 ERA), who is headed to East Carolina.

Other key returnees: senior OF Bobby Head (.314, 14 RBI), who has signed with Austin Peay State, INF DeAndre Shelton (.338, 16 stolen bases), who has signed with Stetson and C-OF Adrian Delgado (.375), who has committed to West Virginia Wesleyan.