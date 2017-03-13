Super 25 Preseason Baseball: Meet Nos. 21-25

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the Super 25 Preseason Baseball Teams over the next three days. Here are teams ranked No. 21-25. Teams ranked 11-20 will be revealed Tuesday with the top 10 on Wednesday.

21. Malvern Prep

Location: Malvern, Pa.

2016 record: 28-6

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Friars were the state Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association runners-up and return a powerful lineup and plenty of pitching.

Senior C Shane Muntz (.360, 27 RBI, five homers) is a Wake Forest signee. INF Matt Daller (.295, 29 RBI, four homers) has signed with Rhode Island and senior OF Nick Li (.302, 10 stolen bases) is headed to John Hopkins.

Top pitchers include: senior RHP Jimmy Kingsbury (10-0, 1.04 ERA, 47 strikeouts in 40.1 innings), who has signed with Villanova; junior RHP Billy Corcoran (3-2, 0.98 ERA, 39 strikeouts in 35.2 innings), a Pitt commit; junior RHP Brady Devereux (3-0, 3.70 ERA, 24 strikeouts in 34 innings) a Wake Forest commit; and senior RHP Jalen Wade (2.01 ERA), who is headed to Cincinnati.

Top newcomers include sophomore OF-LHP Chris Newell, freshman RHP-INF Connor Offshack, sophomore INF Charlie Andress and sophomore RHP Tristan Corcoran.

22. George Ranch

Location: Richmond, Texas

2016 record: 22-6

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Longhorns are stepping up in class to 6A but are experienced enough to handle the jump.

The team returns starters at all but one position. Key returnees include: senior OF Dyal Bock (.418, 17 RBI, 3 homers), who has signed with Texas-San Antonio; junior LHP Joseph Menefee, who has committed to Texas A&M; OF Josh Lapierre; RHP Jake Zatopek, who has signed with Incarnate Word and LHP Ryan Harris.

Other key players back include RHP Brad Armstrong and two Houston commits: senior 3B-RHP Ty Abrahan and junior LHP Cole McMillan.

23. Hamilton

Location: Chandler, Ariz.

2016 record: 27-7

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Huskies have won the state title five times, including last year’s Div. I title.

INF Nick Brueser (.442, 47 RBI) was the state Player of the Year and is headed to Stanford. INF-RHP Drew Swift (.404, 44 runs, 2.57 ERA, six saves) is headed to Arizona State. INF-RHP Cole Bellinger (.391, 33 RBI, 6-1), a Grand Canyon signee and OF Brayden Merritt (.402, 32 runs, 10 SB), a New Mexico signee, are also key returners.

Sophomore OF Jay McLaughlin (.613), an Oregon State commit who transferred from Perry (Gilbert) and INF-OF-RHP Colton Snelling, a Fordham signee, are key newcomers.

24. Eastlake

Location: Chula Vista, Calif.

2016 record: 29-5

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Titans were the San Diego Section Open Division runner-up last season and have several key players back.

Begin with junior RHP-INF Grant Holman (10-0, 1.96 ERA, 60 strikeouts), senior INF-RHP Casey Schmitt (.500, 7 homers), who has signed with San Diego State and INF-RHP Ben Ramirez, who has committed to Southern Cal.

Other key returnees include: INF Sonny Rivera, who has signed with Long Beach State; junior INF-LHP Brian Leonhardt, who has committed to San Diego State; junior INF-OF Micah Pietila-Wiggs; and senior LHP-OF Mason Thompson, who has signed with Point Loma Nazarene.

25. Oxford

Location: Oxford, Miss.

2016 record: 28-8

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Chargers are looking to win their third consecutive 5A title and have players to replace the talent they lost.

Senior INF-C Ben Bianco (.385), a Louisville signee and son of Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco, missed much of last season. Oxford has two solid pitchers in senior INF-RHP Carson Stinnett (2.80 ERA) and senior OF-RHP Reed Markle (3-1, 1.75 ERA).

Junior INF-RHP Drew Bianco (.312, 24 RBI), younger brother of Ben, has committed to LSU. The Chargers are got off to a 5-0 start this season.