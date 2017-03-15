Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 1 Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.)

Check out the Super 25 teams as they are revealed or teams that have already been revealed here.

1. Archbishop McCarthy

Location: Southwest Ranches, Fla.

2016 record: 29-2

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: 2

The Mavericks won the 6A title last season and return seven of nine starters and six pitchers.

McCarthy has seven Miami signees or commits: senior INF Alex Toral showed plenty of power on the summer circuit last season; senior INF-RHP Joe Perez (95 mpg fastball, 37 RBIs); senior RHP Daniel Federman, who was hurt last season; junior LHP-INF Yordani Carmona (8-0, 1.19); junior INF Luis Tuero, a former Team USA shortstop who was hurt last season; freshman RHP-INF Albert Hernandez and sophomore OF-RHP Michael Machin (.563).

Senior OF-INF Adan Fernandez (32 RBI, 7 homers) and senior C Drew Fernandez have both signed with Florida International. OF A.J. Hendricks (.463, 28 RBI) has signed with Belmont Abbey and INF Ubaldo Lopez (four homers, 28 RBI) is headed to Dartmouth. Senior RHP Johnny Leone (6-2, 1.79) has signed with Nova Southeastern and RHP Jose Martinez (6-0, 3.60) has signed with St. Joseph’s.

With that much talent, the Mavericks are playing a schedule that includes American Heritage (Plantation), the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C. and Georgia AAAAAA quarterfinalist Lambert (Suwanee).