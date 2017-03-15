Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 10 Steinbrenner (Lutz, Fla.)

Check out the Super 25 teams as they are revealed or teams that have already been revealed here.

MORE: Super 25 Preseason Baseball Rankings

10. Steinbrenner

Location: Lutz, Fla.

2016 record: 27-5

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: 10

The Warriors won the 8A state title and have a solid mix of returnees and newcomers.

Begin with senior RHP-INF, C.J. Van Eyk (12-1, 0.77 ERA, .340, 13 RBI), a Florida State commit and Preseason American Family Insurance ALL-USA player. Another key two-way player is senior 1B-LHP Patrick Morris (.376, four homers, 24 RBI, 2.09 ERA, 7-1), a Florida Atlantic commit. Senior OF Cam Coakley (.310, 15 RBI) and senior INF Salvadore Cimino (.376) are also key returnees.

Two key transfers are INF Tyler Lala (.333, 12 RBI, three homers) and OF Jordan Lala (.448, 13 RBI, 14 SB) from Tampa Catholic.