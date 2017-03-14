Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 11 Huntington Beach (Calif.)

Check out the Super 25 teams as they are revealed or teams that have already been revealed here.

11. Huntington Beach

Location: Huntington Beach, Calif.

2016 record: 20-11

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Oilers won the National High School Invitational last season in Cary, N.C., and are led by two Team USA players in LHP-1B Nick Pratto, a Southern Cal signee and RHP-C Hagan Danner (.423 with 29 RBI and six homers), a UCLA signee and ALL-USA preseason player whose will could a big-time starter after resting his arm last season.

Other players to watch include LHP Nate Madole (4-1, 2.98); CF Ben McConnell (.311, 18 RBI); SS Trevor Windisch (.312, 19 RBI); C-3B Nick Lopez (.298 and 14 RBI) and LHP-OF Cory Moore (2-1, 3.12 ERA).

A key newcomer is sophomore LHP-INF Josh Hahn, who was invited to the USA Baseball U15 Trials.