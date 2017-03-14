Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 12 Basic (Henderson, Nev.)

Check out the Super 25 teams as they are revealed or teams that have already been revealed here.

12. Basic

Location: Henderson, Nev.

2016 record: 36-4

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: 12

The Wolves return six starters from their state championship team.

Senior INF Jack Wold (.446, 45 RBI, five HR) is a returning all-state player. Other key hitters: senior C Roger Riley III (.422, 22 RBI); junior INF Garrett Giles (.418, 32 RBI); junior INF Christian Rivero (.333, 9 RBI) and junior OF-RHP Nick Thompson (.296 and seven RBI).

The top retuning pitcher is RHP-INF C.J. Dornak (8-0 with three saves, 0.32 ERA), an Air Force commit.

A key newcomer is sophomore OF-INF-RHP Trace Evans, who was 4-0 with a no-hitter and hit five homers at Dunn School (Los Olivos, Calif.) as a freshman.