Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 13 Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)

13. Parkview

Location: Lilburn, Ga.

2016 record: 18-10

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Panthers won the Super 25 title in 2015 and after a first-round playoff exit last season, have seven starters returning.

Begin with senior LHP-OF Caleb Mitchell (6-2, 1.57 ERA, 55 strikeouts in 44.2 innings) and LHP-INF Cody Collett (6-2, 0.96 ERA, 36 strikeouts in 36.1 innings). Mitchell has committed to Mercer and Collett has committed to North Georgia.

Parkview has another good LHP in junior Braden Hays (1.12 ERA, 36 strikeouts in 25 innings), who has committed to Georgia Southern. The Panthers have two other senior North Georgia commits in INF Joey DeMasi and C Jacob O’Neil. Key hitters include senior Bryce Kelley (.412) and sophomore C-INF-OF Jonathan French (.294, 18 RBI), who is already getting college offers.

The top newcomer is senior INF Isaiah Byars, an Alabama commit who transferred from Oakleaf (Orange Park, Fla.).