Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 14 Chatsworth (Calif.)

14. Chatsworth

Location: Chatsworth (Calif.)

2016 record: 30-7

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Chancellors return a lot of talent from a team that advanced to the section finals last season.

Senior RHP-OF-INF Josh Medina is headed to Sonoma State, senior C Daniel Zakosek and senior INF Zach Kaminkow, a UNLV commit, are key returnees.

Other top players: INF Brandon Bohning, a Cal-State Northridge signee; senior RHP Tommy Palomera; and senior LHP Tommy Gutierrez.