Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 15 Walton (Marietta, Ga.)

Check out the Super 25 teams as they are revealed or teams that have already been revealed here.

15. Walton

Location: Marietta, Ga.

2016 record: 32-4

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: 4

The Raiders won the AAAAAA state title and while they lost several key players to graduation, they return American Family Insurance Preseason ALL-USA player Jason Rooks (.383, nine homers, 49 RBI), who has committed to Georgia Tech and have several solid pitchers.

The staff includes: junior LHP Luke Bartnicki (3-0, 2.61 ERA), a Georgia Tech commit who already has one shutout this season; senior RHP Chris Rolick (3-0, 2.00 ERA); senior RHP Forrest Wilson (2-0, 3.31 ERA); junior RHP-INF Cameron Bloodworth (2-0, 0.61 ERA); and junior RHP Jacob Riordan, who was injured last season.

Other key players include: INF-OF Michael Guldberg (.318, 17 RBI), a Georgia Tech commit; C-1B Jason Avers (.282, 23 RBI), an Appalachian State commit; and sophomore INF Pierce Gallo.