Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 2 Buchanan (Clovis, Calif.)

Buchanan (Clovis) won its second consecutive CIF Central Section Title and into the top spot in the Super 25 baseball rankings. (Photo: Buchanan baseball).

2. Buchanan

Location: Clovis, Calif.
2016 record: 30-1
Final 2016 Super 25 rank: 1

The Bears won the Super 25 title last season and have plenty of talent returning.

Senior RHP Hunter Reinke (11-0, 2.18 ERA) leads the staff and senior RHP Carson Olson (0.00) is a Cal commit.

The team has plenty of firepower with the return of senior C Zach Presno (.343, 25 RBI), a Fresno State commit and senior INF-RHP Quentin Selma (.448, 29 RBI, 29 runs, six saves, 1.24 ERA), who is a Cal commit, along with senior INF Jamal O’Guinn (.343, 25 RBI), who is headed to Southern Cal.

Other key players include senior OF-INF Chase Rocamora (.408, 19 RBI) and newcomers Brady Hormel, a sophomore INF and junior OF Jake Renteria, a San Jose State commit.

