Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 3 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

3. American Heritage

Location: Plantation, Fla.

2016 record: 19-5

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Patriots were already loaded with talent and added some key newcomers.

Junior INF Cory Acton (.500, 26 RBI, 18 doubles), an American Family Insurance Preseason ALL-USA player, transferred from Westminster Academy (Fort Lauderdale). Senior RHP Christian Santana (1.54 ERA, 52 strikeouts in 41 innings), a Florida commit, transferred from Mater Lakes (Miami) and junior SS Mark Vientos (.321), a Miami signee, transferred from Flanagan (Pembroke Pines).

Key returning players include: junior INF-OF-RHP Triston Casas (.438, 4 homers, 23 RBI); senior INF-OF Travis Holt (.440, 3 homers, 18 RBI); senior OF-RHP Anthony Boix (.375, 1.65 ERA, 32 strikeouts in 25 innings); sophomore C-1B Santi Garavito (.380); senior INF-OF Alfonso Guillen (.348); and junior LHP Bailey Mantilla, a Miami commit who was injured last season.

The pitching staff is led by senior RHP Israel Cordero (2.07 ERA, 60 strikeouts in 54 innings) and senior RHP Cody Cortelli (1.75 ERA, 24 strikeouts in 20 innings).