Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 4 Johnson (San Antonio)

4. Johnson

Location: San Antonio

2016 record: 32-6

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: 24

The Jaguars were the state runner-up and got off to a 7-0 start this season.

Senior LHP Richie Gilbert (11-2, 1.62 ERA, 62 strikeouts in 69.1 innings, .415), who has signed with Texas Tech. Senior INF Dalton Shuffield (.364, 12 RBI) has signed with Texas State.

Other key players: senior INF-OF Jorge Collazo, who has signed with Our Lady of the Lake; senior LHP Ryan Day (4-1, 1.56) a Blinn College commit; and senior INF Joey Flores, who has signed with Incarnate Word.