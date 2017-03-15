Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 5 South Hills (West Covina, Calif.)

Check out the Super 25 teams as they are revealed or teams that have already been revealed here.

5. South Hills

Location: West Covina, Calif.

2016 record: 26-7

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Huskies won the CIF Southern Section Div. II title and are moving up to Div. I this season.

Junior RHP Brandon Dieter (7-2, 1.10 ERA, .302, 13 RBI), a Stanford commit, is the top returnee. Senior INF John Dearth (.402, 22 runs, 25 RBI), a San Diego State commit, senior INF Jake Amaya (.385, seven doubles), a Cal State Fullerton commit, and senior LHP-OF Karlos Morales (.320, three homers, 24 RBI), a Long Beach State commit, are also key returnees.

Senior INF Jake Dominguez (.285) is committed to Cal State Fullerton and RHP Zack Bromstead (5-1) is a Cal State Bakersfield commit. Junior LHP-OF-INF Mike Ortega played JV last season and will likely get time in the rotation this season.