Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 6 Barbe (Lake Charles, La.)

6. Barbe

Location: Lake Charles, La.

2016 record: 35-6

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: 7

The Bucs won the 5A state title and have the pitching for another playoff run.

Begin with senior LHP Adam Goree (8-1, 1.17 ERA), an all-state player who is headed to McNeese State. Senior RHP Brandon Rushing, senior RHP-C Slate Fuller and sophomore RHP-OF Damon Fountain round out the staff.

Other key returnees include junior INF Antonio Gauthier (.398) and senior OF-INF Tanner Littleton and senior OF Alex Goree, who like his brother, signed with McNeese State.