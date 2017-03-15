Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 7 Horizon (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Check out the Super 25 teams as they are revealed or teams that have already been revealed here.

7. Horizon

Location: Scottsdale, Ariz.

2016 record: 18-11

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The Huskies have won six state titles under longtime coach Eric Kibler and have had 28 players taken in the Major League Amateur Draft.

Senior OF Evan Williams (.279), who signed with Oregon, senior RHP Colin King is headed to Regis University and senior C Danny Berger lead an experienced team that began the season 9-0 with a win over defending state champion Hamilton (Chandler).

Keep an eye on sophomore C-INF Kody Huff.