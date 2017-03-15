Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 8 Christian Brothers (Memphis)

Check out the Super 25 teams as they are revealed or teams that have already been revealed here.

8. Christian Brothers

Location: Memphis

2016 record: 35-10

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The D2AA state champions return six players, led by RHP-OF Westin Bizzle (four shutouts) and OF Hayden Leatherwood (53 hits), a Vanderbilt signee and LHP Jared Shemper (102 strikeouts), an Alabama signee.

Other key returnees include: C Cam Pleasant (.320 with 15 RBI), an Austin Peay signee; junior SS Jarret Fowlkes; senior OF Keagan Voss, who will play football at Memphis; and RHP Nick Myers, who signed with Christian Brothers University.

Key newcomers include senior INF-RHP Tres Crittenden and senior RHP-INF-OF Luke Reno.