Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 8 Christian Brothers (Memphis)

Hayden Leatherwood (Photo: Jim Weber, Memphis Commercial Appeal)

8. Christian Brothers

Location: Memphis
2016 record: 35-10
Final 2016 Super 25 rank: Unranked

The D2AA state champions return six players, led by RHP-OF Westin Bizzle (four shutouts) and OF Hayden Leatherwood (53 hits),  a Vanderbilt signee and LHP Jared Shemper (102 strikeouts), an Alabama signee.

Other key returnees include: C Cam Pleasant (.320 with 15 RBI), an Austin Peay signee; junior SS Jarret Fowlkes; senior OF Keagan Voss, who will play football at Memphis; and RHP Nick Myers, who signed with Christian Brothers University.

Key newcomers include senior INF-RHP Tres Crittenden and senior RHP-INF-OF Luke Reno.

