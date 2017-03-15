Super 25 Preseason Baseball: No. 9 Stoneman Douglas (Parkland, Fla.)

Check out the Super 25 teams as they are revealed or teams that have already been revealed here.

9. Stoneman Douglas

Location: Parkland, Fla.

2016 record: 27-2

Final 2016 Super 25 rank: 5

The Eagles won the 9A state title and return several key starters.

Senior LHP Brandon Kaminer (8-0, 1.45 ERA) has signed with Miami. Senior C-INF Chad McDaniel (.356, 20 RBI) is headed to Missouri and 2B Brandon Auerbach is headed to Bucknell.

Important newcomers include INF John Rodriguez, who has signed with Florida International and INF David Vasquez, who has signed with North Carolina State, along with INF Rafi Santos, who has signed with Florida Atlantic.