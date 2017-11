Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 1 Findlay Prep

MORE: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

Findlay Prep

Location: Henderson, Nev.

Preseason Rank: 1

2016-17 record: 34-4

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 3

The Pilots return 6-7 senior PF Reggie Chaney (14 ppg, 8.0 rpg), an Arkansas signee and senior 6-7 SF Spencer Washington (10 ppg, 3.0 apg, 4.0 rpg) and several big-time newcomers, the biggest of which is 7-3 C Bol Bol, who transferred last week from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). Known for his shot-blocking, he averaged 24.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.5 blocks during the EYBL season.

The other newcomers: Texas Tech signee Kyler Edwards, a 6-4vsenior SG who averaged 23 points a game last season at Bowie (Arlington, Texas); Westlake (Atlanta) transfer Jaime Lewis, a 6-3 senior PG, who is headed to Wake Forest; and senior 7-3 C Connor Vanover, a transfer from Arkansas Baptist (Little Rock, Ark.), who is headed to Memphis.

The Pilots also got East (Memphis) transfer T.J. Moss, a 6-3 senior combo guard, and 6-9 C Nathan Mensah, a San Diego State commit who played for Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) last season.

