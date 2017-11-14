Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 10 IMG Academy

MORE: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings
TEAM PROFILE:
IMG Academy
Location: Bradenton, Fla.
Preseason Rank:10
2016-17 record: 26-2
Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 11
Everything is new this season for the Ascenders.
The coach in former St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) coach Sean McAloon, and he has a new group of players.
The only returnee is 6-10 senior C Silvio De Sousa, a Kansas commit who may go to college as early as December. However, there are plenty of Division I names among the newcomers.
Senior 6-3 PG Keyshawn Embery (26.8 points, 5.6 rebound), a transfer from Midwest City (Oklahoma City) has signed with Arkansas. Senior 6-7 PF Darius Days is headed to LSU, and junior G Josh Green (20 ppg), who transferred from Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix), has plenty of major offers.
Junior 7-3 C Chol Marial transferred in, as did sophomore 6-1 PG Noah Farrakhan from St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark).