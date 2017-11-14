Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 11 Paul VI

MORE: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

Paul VI

Location: Fairfax, Va.

Preseason Rank:11

2016-17 record: 29-8

Final 2015-16 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

The Panthers were the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference regular-season co-champions and return nearly everyone, led by 6-5 senior SG Brandon Slater (15.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.0 apg), who has signed with Villanova.

The other returning starters are 6-2 sophomore PG Jeremy Roach, who played on the U16 National Team, 6-3 junior 6-3 PG Anthony Harris, who is getting ACC offers and 6-5 senior F Jeremy Robinson.

Joshua Oduro, a 6-8 junior PF and transfer from Battlefield (Haymarket) and freshman 6-3 SG Trevor Keels are the top newcomers.

