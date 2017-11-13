Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 12 Austin Westlake

By: Jim Halley, USA TODAY High School Sports | November 13, 2017
TEAM PROFILE:
Westlake
Location: Austin, Texas
Preseason Rank:12
2016-17 record: 29-7
Final 2015-16 Super 25 ranking: Unranked
The Chaparrals return four players who already have colleges lined up.
Senior 6-6 SF Brock Cunningham (14.7 ppg, 11.3 rpg) is a Texas signee. Senior 6-7 SF Matthew Mayer is headed to Baylor. Senior 6-4 SG Keonte Kennedy, a skilled three-point shooter, has signed with Xavier and 6-0 senior G Luke Pluymen is headed to St. Edwards.
Junior 6-9 C Will Baker had a strong summer and is drawing major offers.
