Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 13 Webster Groves

TEAM PROFILE:

Webster Groves

Location: Webster Groves, Mo.

Preseason Rank:13

2016-17 record: 29-2

Final 2015-16 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

The Statesmen won the state Class 5 state title and return two top scorers in Courtney Ramey (19.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 5.9 apg), a 6-3 senior guard who recently decommitted from Louisville and 6-8 senior forward Carte’Are Gordon (19.1 ppg, 8.4 rpg), who signed with Saint Louis.

A key newcomer is 6-1 junior G Amorey Womack, who averaged 16 points and 6.4 rebounds a game at Maplewood (Richmond Heights) last season.

