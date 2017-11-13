Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 14 Greensboro Day

MORE: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

Greensboro Day

Location: Greensboro, N.C.

Preseason Rank:14

2016-17 record: 34-4

Final 2015-16 Super 25 ranking: 10

The Bengals reached the semifinals of the DICK’S Sporting Goods High School Nationals and are always solid.

The top returnee is all-state senior 6-5 SF John Newman (11.8 ppg), a Clemson commit. The other returning starter is senior 6-3 SG Will Dillard, a strong defender.

Other returnees include: 6-5 senior SG Alex Michael and junior 6-9 F Mike Fowler.

Other key players include: senior G Tripp Greene (18 ppg); who transferred from Forsyth Country Day (Lewisville) and Piedmont Classical (Greensboro) transfer Noah Dunn, a 6-5 junior F; Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem) transfer Nicholas Evtimov, a 6-7 junior F whose father Vassil played for North Carolina; and sophomore 6-3 G Carson McCorkle, who transferred from Broughton (Raleigh) and is already getting major offers.

