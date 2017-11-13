Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 15 Wasatch Academy

MORE: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

Wasatch Academy

Location: Mount Pleasant, Utah

Preseason Rank:15

2016-17 record: 23-5

Final 2015-16 Super 25 ranking: 17

Only two starters return, but the newcomers should make this the most talented team yet for the Tigers.

Cal signee Matt Bradley, a 6-4 senior guard, averaged 33 points and 11 rebounds a game last season at San Bernardino, Calif.

Senior 7-0 center Bryan Penn-Johnson hasn’t played a lot of high school basketball, but has the length and athleticism to be a factor defensively and on the glass and has major offers.

Junior 6-8 SF Tyrese Samuel (10 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 4.0 bpg), a Quebec native who played for Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.) last season, has been drawing major offers.

Two key newcomers from Texas are 6-4 junior G Marvin “Tre” Williams, a 6-4 junior guard who averaged 17.5 points and 4.5 assists last season at Colony and Redemption Christian Home School (Houston) and transfer Anderson Kopp (21 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.0 apg), a 6-5 junior SG.

Wasatch can also count on returnees 6-0 senior G Damion Squire (11 ppg, 5.3 apg), a UC-Davis isgnee and senior 6-7 F Matija Ilic (8.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg).

LOOKBACK: 2016-17 Final Super 25 Boys Basketball rankings