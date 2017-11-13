Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 16 Mater Dei

MORE: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

Mater Dei

Location: Santa Ana, Calif.

Preseason Rank:16

2016-17 record: 33-3

Final 2015-16 Super 25 ranking: 15

Even with the departure of Bol Bol, the Monarchs have a lot of talent returning.

Senior 6-9 PF Michael Wang (12.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg), is a Penn commit.

Other contributors include Harvard-bound PG Spencer Freedman (14.5 ppg, 5.5 apg), senior 6-4 F Harrison Butler (8.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and 6-5 senior F Reagan Lundeen (8 ppg).

