Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 16 Mater Dei

TEAM PROFILE:
Mater Dei
Location: Santa Ana, Calif.
Preseason Rank:16
2016-17 record: 33-3
Final 2015-16 Super 25 ranking: 15
Even with the departure of Bol Bol, the Monarchs have a lot of talent returning.
Senior 6-9 PF Michael Wang (12.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg), is a Penn commit.
Other contributors include Harvard-bound PG Spencer Freedman (14.5 ppg, 5.5 apg), senior 6-4 F Harrison Butler (8.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and 6-5 senior F Reagan Lundeen (8 ppg).
