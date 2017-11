Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 17 Moeller

MORE: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

Archbishop Moeller

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Preseason Rank: 17

2016-17 record: 29-1

Final 2015-16 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

The Crusaders just missed on a state title and return motivated starters.

Senior 6-11 C Jaxon Hayes is a Texas signee, Jeremiah Davenport (4.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg) is headed to Wright State and 6-3 senior G Isaiah Payton signed with Indiana Wesleyan.

Senior 6-0 PG Miles McBride (10.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg), who is also a quarterback for Moeller’s football team, is another key returnee.

