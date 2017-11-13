Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 18 The Patrick School

MORE: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

The Patrick School

Location: Hillside, N.J.

Preseason Rank: 18

2016-17 record: 29-4

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 12

The Celtics won the state title and sent six players to Division I schools, but will just reload.

The top returnees are 6-9 senior C Valdir Manuel (10.9 ppg, 8.9 rpg) and 6-1 junior SG Al-Amir Dawes.

Newcomers who could have an impact: senior 5-7 PG Markquis Nowell, a transfer from Bishop Loughlin (Brooklyn, N.Y.); 6-10 senior center Giorgi Bezhanishvili from Austria; Youngstown State commit Atiba Taylor, a 6-3 senior guard; and 6-3 junior G Alejandro Vasquez from John Bowne (Queens, N.Y.).

The bench includes: 7-1 sophomore C Major Majak from Roselle (N.J.) Catholic; 6-6 sophomore SF Bryan De La Cruz; sophomore 6-4 G C.J. Wilcher, who already has an offer from Minnesota; junior 6-0 G Daryl Banks III, a transfer from Notre Dame (Lawrenceville); and 6-8 junior F Julio Pasqual, a transfer from Trenton Catholic.

