Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 19 Bishop Montgomery

TEAM PROFILE:
Bishop Montgomery
Location: Torrance, Calif.
Preseason Rank: 19
2016-17 record: 31-2
Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 6
The defending state Open Division champion Knights return several key players: senior 6-4 SG David Singleton III, who has signed with UCLA; junior 6-3 G Gianni Hunt, who is recovering from a broken ankle; and 6-5 senior SF Fletcher Tynen, who recently signed with Boston University.
Other key returnees include two juniors: 6-1 PG Josh Vasquez, and 6-6 F Will Crawford.
As usual, Bishop Montgomery’s team will likely be better than the sum of its parts.