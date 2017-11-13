Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 19 Bishop Montgomery

MORE: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

Bishop Montgomery

Location: Torrance, Calif.

Preseason Rank: 19

2016-17 record: 31-2

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 6

The defending state Open Division champion Knights return several key players: senior 6-4 SG David Singleton III, who has signed with UCLA; junior 6-3 G Gianni Hunt, who is recovering from a broken ankle; and 6-5 senior SF Fletcher Tynen, who recently signed with Boston University.

Other key returnees include two juniors: 6-1 PG Josh Vasquez, and 6-6 F Will Crawford.

As usual, Bishop Montgomery’s team will likely be better than the sum of its parts.

