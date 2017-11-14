Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 2 Montverde Academy

MORE: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

Montverde Academy

Location: Montverde, Fla.

Preseason Rank:2

2016-17 record: 29-4

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 7

The Eagles were the Dick’s Sporting Goods High School Nationals runner-up and return the top senior in the country in 6-7 wing R.J. Barrett (25 ppg, 8.0 rpg), who committed last week to Duke and Florida commit Andrew Nembhard, a 6-4 guard who averaged 13 points and seven assists.

They have a big group of transfers: 6-4 senior PG Mike Devoe (15.8 ppg) from Oak Ridge (Orlando) is headed to Georgia Tech; 6-5 SF Karrington Davis (8.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg) from Chaminade Prep (St. Louis); 6-7 junior PF Jordan Mitchell (11.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg) from Lincoln (Gahanna, Ohio); and the 6-9 Mitchell twins (no relation to Jordan), Makhi and Makhel, both of whom are headed to Maryland. Makhi averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds last season at Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.) and Makhel averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds and McNamara.

Another key newcomer is South Cobb (Austell, Ga.) transfer Trevin Wade (18.2 ppg, 3.2 apg) a 5-9 senior PG.

