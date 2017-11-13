Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 20 Archbishop Molloy

MORE: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

Archbishop Molloy

Location: Briarwood, N.Y.

Preseason Rank: 20

2016-17 record: 21-8

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

With three starters returning in junior 6-1 PG Cole Anthony (20.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 5.6 apg), the son of former NBA player Greg Anthony, senior 7-1 C Moses Brown (20.3 ppg, 13.9 rpg) and senior 6-7 SF Khalid Moore (11.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg), who has committed to Georgia Tech, are well set for a run at a City and perhaps a state Federation title.

Molloy’s top newcomer is 6-4 junior G Danny Braster, who was on the Stanners’ JV squad last season.

