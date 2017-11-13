Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 21 Wesleyan Christian

MORE: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

Wesleyan Christian

Location: High Point, N.C.

Preseason Rank: 21

2016-17 record: 28-5

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

The Trojans were the state independent schools 3A runner-up and while senior 6-9 PF Ian Steere transferred to Northwood Temple Academy (Fayetteville), WCA returns at least two starters who are headed to Div. I schools.

Senior 6-6 W Aaron Wiggins just signed with Maryland and senior 6-8 F Jaylen Hoard (14.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg in the EYBL), who played for France’s 2016 FIBA U-17 World Championships team, signed with Wake Forest.

Another key returnee is 6-4 junior SG Shawn Walker Jr. The addition of twin junior 6-1 PGs Keyshaun Langley (14.9 ppg, 4.2 apg) and Kobe Langley (11.5 ppg, 4.5 apg) from 4A champion Southwest Guilford (High Point) will make a difference for WCA. The Langleys have committed to Virginia Tech.

