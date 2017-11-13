Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 22 Cox Mill

MORE: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

Cox Mill

Location: Concord, N.C.

Preseason Rank: 22

2016-17 record: 27-6

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

The Chargers won the 3A state title and return three starters, plus senior 6-7 PG Rechon “Leaky” Black, a transfer from Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) who has signed with North Carolina.

The returnees include: junior 6-4 SF Wendell Moore (25.0 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 3.9 apg); junior 6-6 F Caleb-Stone Carrawell (8.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg); and junior 6-1 G Cody Cline (3.1 ppg).

