Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 23 Whitney Young

TEAM PROFILE:
Whitney Young
Location: Chicago, Ill.
Preseason Rank: 23
2016-17 record: 27-7
Final 2015-16 Super 25 ranking: 25
The defending 4A state champions have the guards to compete with any team.
The top returnees are: senior PG Xavier Castaneda, a South Florida commit; senior 6-3 SG Javon Freeman, a Valparaiso commit; and senior SG Justin Boyd.
Other key players include junior 6-2 SG Myles Baker, Elliot Sieger, a sophomore who was honorable mention all-city last season at De Paul Prep (Chicago) and 6-0 sophomore PG Tyler Beard.
