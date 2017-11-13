Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 23 Whitney Young

MORE: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

Whitney Young

Location: Chicago, Ill.

Preseason Rank: 23

2016-17 record: 27-7

Final 2015-16 Super 25 ranking: 25

The defending 4A state champions have the guards to compete with any team.

The top returnees are: senior PG Xavier Castaneda, a South Florida commit; senior 6-3 SG Javon Freeman, a Valparaiso commit; and senior SG Justin Boyd.

Other key players include junior 6-2 SG Myles Baker, Elliot Sieger, a sophomore who was honorable mention all-city last season at De Paul Prep (Chicago) and 6-0 sophomore PG Tyler Beard.

