Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 24 Shadow Mountain

MORE: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

Shadow Mountain

Location: Phoenix, Ariz.

Preseason Rank: 24

2016-17 record: 27-1

Final 2015-16 Super 25 ranking: 9

The Matadors have won back-to-back state titles and have one of the best backcourts in the country with juniors Jaelen House (22.3 ppg, 4.9 apg) and Jovan Blacksher Jr. (16.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg).

Shadow Mountain got a solid transfer in 6-3 junior G Jalen Williams (15.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg), a three-sport athlete who was at Brookside Christian (Stockton, Calif.) last year.

LOOKBACK: 2016-17 Final Super 25 Boys Basketball rankings