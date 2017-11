Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 25 Cretin-Derham Hall

MORE: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

Cretin-Derham Hall

Location: St. Paul, Minn.

Preseason Rank: 25

2016-17 record: 25-7

Final 2015-16 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

The Raiders return five starters, led by Minnesota signee Daniel Oturu (20.8 ppg, 16.9 rpg), a 6-10 center.

Cretin-Derham Hall will have plenty of bulk and size with 6-8 senior PF Sy Chatman (12.5 ppg, 8.9 rpg), junior SF Jaeden King (10.9 ppg), an Augustana commit, and 6-6 senior PF Jacob Prince (10.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg), who played tight end on the Raiders’ football team.

Senior PG Ryan Larson (13.3 ppg) led the state with 8.7 assists a game last season.

LOOKBACK: 2016-17 Final Super 25 Boys Basketball rankings