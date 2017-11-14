Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 3 Memphis East

MORE: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

Memphis East

Location: Memphis, Tenn.

Preseason Rank:3

2016-17 record: 33-3

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 2

The Mustangs lost a good guard in T.J. Moss, who transferred to Findlay Prep, but gained an elite power forward in 6-11 junior James Wiseman (20.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.3 bpg) from Ensworth (Nashville), considered the No. 1 player in his class by ESPN, and Alabama-Birmingham commit Ryan Boyce, a 6-5 SF from Houston (Memphis), provided both transfers are allowed by the state association.

The two-time defending state champions return senior 6-foot PG Alex Lomax (13.2 ppg, 6.0 apg, 5.0 rpg), a Wichita State commit, junior 6-7 W Chandler Lawson and junior 6-8 C Malcolm Dandridge.

