Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 4 Oak Hill

TEAM PROFILE:

Oak Hill

Location: Mouth of Wilson, Va.

Preseason Rank:4

2016-17 record: 35-5

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 8

Oak Hill lost in the first round of the DICK’S Sporting Goods High School Nationals but is back this season with oodles of ability, including three Division I players with the last name of Johnson, none of whom are related.

Senior 6-10 C David McCormack (10.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg), a Kansas commit, is the top returnee.

The list of transfers is impressive: senior 6-6 SG Keldon Johnson (20.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg and 3.1 apg on the EYBL circuit), who recently committed to Kentucky; 6-8 SF Maurice Calloo, both of whom transferred from Huntington-St. Joseph’s Prep (Huntington, W.Va.); sophomore 6-0 G Evan Johnson (12.7 ppg), who moved from Word of God (Raleigh, N.C.); and 6-5 senior G Keyontae Johnson (11 ppg), a Florida signee who played at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla) last season.

Another key transfer is Will Richardson (31.4 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 5.3 apg), a 6-4 senior guard from Liberty County (Hinesville, Ga.).

Keep an eye on talented 6-9 sophomore F Josh Hemmings, who gives the team an outside shooting threat.

