Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 5 Huntington St. Joseph Prep

TEAM PROFILE:

Huntington St. Joseph Prep

Location: Huntington, W. Va.

Preseason Rank:5

2016-17 record: 26-4

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

The Irish have an entirely new team, so it will be interesting to see how the talent connects. Quinn Slazinski, a 6-9 junior PF from Westbury Christian (Houston), averaged 25.3 points last season.

Other big-time transfers: 6-7 SF Dontarius James (32 ppg) from Andrew Jackson (Kershaw, S.C.); junior 5-11 PG Johnathan McGriff (12 ppg) from Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.) and recent UCLA commit Kenneth Nwuba, a senior 6-10 C from Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.).

Keep an eye on junior 6-6 W Michael Christmas (22 pgg), from Landstown (Virginia Beach, Va.) and 6-4 sophomore SG Cashius McNeilly (21 ppg) from Thornlea Secondary (Markham, Ontario).

