Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 6 Prolific Prep

TEAM PROFILE:

Prolific Prep

Location: Napa, Calif.

Preseason Rank:6

2016-17 record: 29-3

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

The Crew’s top returnee is 6-9 senior PF Amadou Sow (14.8 ppg, 9.5 rpg), an UC-Santa Barbara commit.

Top newcomers include: Woodcreek (Roseville, Calif.) transfer Jordan Brown (26.3 ppg, 15.9 rpg), a 6-10 senior PF; 6-6 W Jeenathan Williams Jr. (22.5 ppg, 7.5), a Buffalo commit from University Prep Charter (Rochester, N.Y.) and sophomore 6-3 PG Nimari Burnett (13.5 pgg, 4.5 apg), who helped lead Morgan Park (Chicago) to 3A state title last season.

Two other key newcomers are 6-8 PF Jared Martin (21.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg), a Montana State commit from Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.) and junior 6-7 PF Alimamy Koroma (25.5 ppg, 13.5 rpg) from Sierra Leone.

