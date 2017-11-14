Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 7 La Lumiere

MORE: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

La Lumiere

Location: La Porte, Ind.

Preseason Rank:7

2016-17 record: 28-1

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 1

The Lakers won the title at the DICK’S Sporting Goods High School Nationals and finished as the No. 1 team in the country in the Super 25 rankings.

La Lumiere has to replace a lot of talent and has a new coach, Patrick Holmes, who was an assistant to departed coach Shane Heirman, now an assistant at DePaul.

The top returning player is junior 6-0 PG Tyger Campbell (9.8 ppg, 7.1 apg).

Key newcomers include: Isaiah Stewart (22.3 ppg, 15.2 rpg), a 6-9 junior PF from Bishop McQuaid (Rochester, N.Y.); 6-5 junior SG Charles Smith IV (19.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg) from Westbury Christian (Houston); 6-6 junior SF Emanuel Miller (14.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.4 spg) who transferred from Bill Crothers Prep in Markham, Ontario, and played on the Canadian U19 national team; and junior 6-10 Croatian center Jakov Kukic.

