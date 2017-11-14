Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 8 Hudson Catholic

MORE: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

Hudson Catholic

Location: Jersey City, N.J.

Preseason Rank:8

2016-17 record: 26-4

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

The Hawks have a solid returning backcourt with Ohio State signee SG Luther Muhammad (15.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 3.1 apg) and senior 6-0 PG Jahvon Quinerly (20.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 5.4 apg), a recent Arizona decommit who was first-team All-State last season.

Oregon commit Louis King (13.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 2.1 apg, a 6-8 senior forward and St. Francis commit Precious Ikediashi, a 6-7 senior from Nigeria, give the team size underneath, along with 6-6 junior C Danny Rodriguez.

The top newcomer is 6-3 freshman SG Shane Dezonie.

LOOKBACK: 2016-17 Final Super 25 Boys Basketball rankings