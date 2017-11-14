Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 9 McEachern

MORE: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

McEachern

Location: Powder Springs, Ga.

Preseason Rank: 9

2016-17 record: 29-1

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

The Indians will be young but return everyone from a state AAAAAAA semifinalist team.

Led by elite junior 6-5 SF Isaac Okoro (22.5 ppg), they also have sophomore 5-10 PG Sharife Cooper (16 ppg), who is attracting major attention, improving junior 6-9 C Babatunde Akingbola and physical junior 6-6 F Brandon Suggs.

The team’s top newcomer is 6-9 junior F Jared Jones, who transferred from Pebblebrook (Mableton).

