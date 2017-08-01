Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 10 De La Salle (Calif.)

See all the Super 25 teams as they’re announced here

10. De La Salle

Location: Concord, Calif.

2016 record: 11-2

2016 Super 25 Final ranking: Not ranked

The Spartans lost in the state Open Division Bowl, which for them was a down season. This should be a stronger group with nearly the entire defense returning, except for a few defensive backs.

The top returning defenders are junior LB Henry To’oto’o and two seniors in DL-OL Tuli Letuligasenoa, who has committed to Cal and LB-RB Brenden Riso. On offense, senior RB-DB Kairee Robinson (2,012 yards and 25 TDs) and junior TE-DE Isaiah Foskey, are the top returners.

The Spartans’ split back veer offense puts a lot of emphasis on the quarterback, so junior Andrew Jones will need to step up despite not seeing a lot of action last season. De La Salle has early tough tests with state 5-AA champion Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland), St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) and an away game at Super 25 champion Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas).

The Gorman game is intriguing because the Gaels are attempting to become the first team to win four consecutive Super 25 titles since the Spartans did so from 2000-2003.

SCHEDULE

8/25 at Amador Valley (Pleasanton)

9/1 vs. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.)

9/8 vs. St. Francis (Mountain View)

9/16 at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

9/23 vs. Central (Fresno)

9/29 vs. Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland)

10/6 vs. California (San Ramon)

10/13 at Foothill (Pleasanton)

10/20 at Monte Vista (Danville)

11/3 vs. San Ramon Valley (Danville)