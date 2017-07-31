Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 11 Booker T. Washington (Miami)

See all the Super 25 teams as they’re announced here

11. Booker T. Washington

Location: Miami

2016 record: 10-4

2016 Super 25 Final ranking: Not ranked

POLL: Who should be No. 1 in preseason Super 25 football rankings?

The Tornadoes after winning four consecutive Florida state titles, were the a state 4A semifinalist last season. They have the talent to return to the state title game, but have to get past a tough schedule that includes 6A champion Carol City (Miami), 8A champ Southridge (Miami) and 5A champ American Heritage (Plantation).

BTW returns junior QB Daniel Richardson (2,470 yards and 33 TDs passing and 560 yards and six TDs rushing), a junior who was an All-Dade County player. His top targets are likely to be senior WRs Tyquan Thornton and Zahir Turner, both of whom are getting major offers. Another big target is freshman Jacorey Brooks, who already has offers from Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Miami.

The leading returning defensive players are senior LB Jaquan Beaver (94 tackles, 14 sacks), who was an All-County player and senior CB Jermaine McMillian, who transferred from Edison (Miami). Other key players include senior OL Rodney Mompremier, junior DB Gregory Reddick and sophomore DL Wati Huggins. The big question for the Tornadoes is if anyone can replace RB Craig Nelson, who ran for 1,074 yards and nine touchdowns and is now at Indiana.

SCHEDULE

*preseason game

8/18 vs. American Heritage (Plantation)*

8/25 at Dillard (Fort Lauderdale)

8/31 at Central (Miami)

9/8 at Southridge (Miami)

9/16 at Columbus (Miami)

9/22 vs. Northwestern (Miami)

9/27 vs. Edison (Miami)

10/13 vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood)

10/21 vs. Carol City (Miami Gardens)

10/27 at Evans (Orlando)