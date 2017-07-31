Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 12 South Pointe (S.C.)

See all the Super 25 teams as they’re announced here

12. South Pointe

Location: Rock Hill, S.C.

2016 record: 14-1

2016 Super 25 Final ranking: Not ranked

The defending 4A state champions return the state’s best player in Clemson commit Derion Kendrick (3,374 yards and 37 TDs passing and 630 yards and eight TDs rushing). The senior could play nearly any position, but he’ll primarily be at quarterback for the Stallions. Other key returnees on offense include: senior WR-DB Steve Gilmore Jr. (31 catches for 422 yards and five TDs); junior OL Dorian Jamison; senior OLs Jackson Chappell; and Jaydon Collins, and senior K-P B.T. Potter, a Clemson commit (12-for-19 FGs with a long FG of 49 yards, 38.8 punt average).

The defense is loaded, led by senior DE Eli Adams (95 tackles, 10 sacks), who is headed to Virginia Tech, senior LB-WR B.J. Davis Jr. (80 tackles, four INT), senior DL Jalen Pickett-Hicks (111 tackles, four sacks), senior DB Jamari Currence (67 tackles, seven INT), and sophomore DE Tyrese Weeks-Minton. The Stallions’ schedule includes a game at Buford, which has won 10 state titles in Georgia since 2001, plus home games against Northwestern (Rock Hill), which South Pointe needed a late score to beat last season and North Carolina 2-AA champion Shelby.

SCHEDULE

8/18 vs. Northwestern (Rock Hill)

8/25 at Nation Ford (Fort Mill)

9/1 at Rock Hill

9/15 at Buford, Ga.

9/22 vs. Shelby, N.C.

9/28 at Ridge View (Columbia) at Blythewood

10/6 at Westwood (Blythewood)

10/13 vs. Lancaster

10/20 vs. Richland Northeast (Columbia) at Spring Valley (Columbia)

10/27 vs. York