Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 13 East (Salt Lake City)

13. East

Location: Salt Lake City

2016 record: 14-0

2016 Super 25 Final ranking: Not ranked

The Leopards, who have won back-to-back 4A state titles, showed they are ready for this year’s jump to 6A after winning last season at then-defending California Open Division champion De La Salle (Concord, Calif.). East will be tested with games against defending 5A champion Bingham (South Jordan), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and Arizona 4A champion Saguaro (Scottsdale).

The Leopards’ top returning player is senior OL-DL Paul Maile, but there’s plenty of depth behind him, particularly on the lines. Key returnees include: senior OG-DT Sam Taimani, who was athletic enough to play WR as a freshman; senior OG-DT Sam Vakalahi; senior OG-DT Junior Angilau; senior OT-DE Seni Tuiaki; senior RB Sione Molisi (1,095 yards, 13 TDs rushing); junior RB-CB Charlie Vincent (800 yards, 12 TDs rushing); senior DT Moa Heimuli; senior DE-TE Johnson Hansen; senior LB Viliami Tausinga, senior QB Ben Ford, junior DT Apu Ika, who has committed to BYU; and senior DB-RB Saia Hamilton.

East also has two solid transfers in senior DE Tennessee Pututau from Cottonwood (Salt Lake City) and senior CB-ATH Jaylon Vickers from Bingham.

SCHEDULE

8/17 at Timpview (Provo)

8/25 at Bingham (South Jordan)

9/1 at Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

9/8 at Westlake (Saratoga Springs)

9/15 vs. Taylorsville

9/22 vs. Herriman (West Herriman)

9/29 at Copper Hills (West Jordan)

10/6 at Riverton

10/13 vs. West Jordan

10/20 vs. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)