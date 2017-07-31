Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 14 Centennial (Calif.)

See all the Super 25 teams as they’re announced here

No. 14 Centennial

Location: Corona, Calif.

2016 record: 11-2

2016 Super 25 Final ranking: No. 12

POLL: Who should be No. 1 in preseason Super 25 football rankings?

The Huskies were the only team to give IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) much of a game last season. Senior QB Tanner McKee (3,522 yards and 36 TDs passing, 539 yards and 15 TDs rushing) and an experienced offensive line, led by senior OLs Solo Vaipulu and Billy Lutui, will help Centennial be a force again this season. The Huskies averaged 53.8 points a game last season. McKee’s top targets are likely to be Nebraska commit Manuel Allen (539 yards and four TDs) and highly recruited sophomore WR Gary Bryant.

Senior LB Camron Pitcher Jr. (116 tackles) and senior DB-WR Nico Ross (77 tackles) lead the Huskies’ defense.

The Huskies open with Pittsburg, which was a North Coast Section semifinalist, followed by a game with IMG at the Honor Bowl in San Diego. They also play highly regarded Narbonne (Harbor City).

SCHEDULE

8/25 Pittsburg

9/2 vs. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) in San Diego

9/8 at Etiwanda

9/15 vs. Narbonne (Harbor City)

10/6 at Roosevelt (Eastvale)

10/13 Santiago (Corona)

10/20 Corona

10/27 Norco

11/2 at King (Riverside)