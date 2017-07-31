Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 15 Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)

See all the Super 25 teams as they’re announced here

No. 15 Brentwood Academy

Location: Brentwood, Tenn.

2016 record: 10-2

2016 Super 25 Final ranking: Not ranked

POLL: Who should be No. 1 in preseason Super 25 football rankings?

The Eagles are looking to win a third consecutive state title. They have 15 returning starters but a lot depends on how well Vanderbilt commit and all-region TE Gavin Schoenwald adapts to playing QB. He helped the Eagles win the Tennessee Titans’ 7-on-7 tournament over the summer. He has a fellow Vanderbilt commit, WR-LB Camron Johnson (46 catches for 791 yards and six TDs) and senior WR Michael Archie (33 catches for 486 yards and one TD), the son of the NFL running back of the same name, as his top targets, along with senior WR-DB Daniel Taylor (16 catches for 300 yards), who has committed to Navy. The team’s top RB is junior Tomario Pleasant Jr. (776 yards and 13 TDs). Another key player on offense is senior TE Luke Knox. The Eagles should have a solid offensive line with two key all-state candidates in junior OL-DE Thomas Gore and senior OL-DE Jordan McCoy.

The team’s defense is led by senior LB Jackson Sirmon (61 tackles) and senior DL-OL Airin Spell (38 tackles, three sacks). The secondary has plenty of depth, led by speedy senior DB-WR Kenyon Garlington (28 tackles, two interceptions) and junior LB-RB-WR Jack Victory (36 tackles, five sacks). The Eagles also have a solid kicker in senior Toby Wilson (59 of 60 PATs) and punter Harrison Smith (43.0 per punt average).

The Eagles’ schedule includes Bishop Dunne (Dallas, Texas), which was the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools runner-up and traditional rival Ensworth (Nashville).

SCHEDULE

8/18 at Hillsboro

8/25 at Father Ryan (Nashville)

9/1 at Pope John Paul II (Hendersonville)

9/9 vs. Bishop Dunne (Dallas) in Shreveport, La.

9/15 vs. International School of Broward

9/22 at Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville)

9/29 vs. Baylor School (Chattanooga)

10/6 at McCallie School (Chattanooga)

10/20 at Montgomery Bell (Nashville)

10/27 at Ensworth (Nashville)